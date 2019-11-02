Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given $45.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.49 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $781.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

