Comparing Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pintec Technology and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 7 11 0 2.61

Match Group has a consensus target price of $93.73, indicating a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.24 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Match Group $1.73 billion 11.86 $477.94 million $1.33 54.89

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Match Group 26.51% 166.69% 21.19%

Summary

Match Group beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

