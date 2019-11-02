Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

