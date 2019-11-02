Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,518. The company has a market capitalization of $839.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.61.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after buying an additional 51,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,076,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.