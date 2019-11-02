Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $140,094.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Conceal has a market capitalization of $870,115.00 and approximately $140,094.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001862 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00781529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00188723 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003532 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,694,458 coins and its circulating supply is 5,033,047 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

