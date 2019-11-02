Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Short Interest Update

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.96.

In related news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 39.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 39.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 45.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,571. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

