Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Conduent accounts for approximately 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 342.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,941,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,076,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

CNDT opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

