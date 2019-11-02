Conning Inc. Buys 20 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.21.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $562.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

