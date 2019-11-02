Conning Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.50 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

