Conning Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $316,695.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $63.10 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

