Conning Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,705 shares of company stock valued at $20,936,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $278.26 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

