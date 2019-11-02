Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.00. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 36,480 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.