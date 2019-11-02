Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.32. Consolidated-Tomoka Land shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 4,278 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTO. B. Riley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 115,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

