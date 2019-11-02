Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $224,569.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, ABCC and HADAX. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01432684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, UEX, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, CoinEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

