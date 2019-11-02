ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $256,028.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

