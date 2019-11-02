Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Caymus Capital Partners L.P.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources accounts for approximately 3.8% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after buying an additional 168,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after buying an additional 512,106 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 42.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,030 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 668,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $30.10 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.