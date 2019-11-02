CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

