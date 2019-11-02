Cormark Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 49.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.72. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$21.91.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total transaction of C$410,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,073,934.08. Also, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$207,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,400.82.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

