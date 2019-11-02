CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $160,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,739,146 shares in the company, valued at $139,688,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $160,620.00.

On Monday, October 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $157,560.00.

On Friday, October 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $155,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $154,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CorVel by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

