COVA (COVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, COVA has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1.41 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.01412776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

