Covesting Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $3,508.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

