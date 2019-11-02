Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.77.

IR traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,622. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 85.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 192.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

