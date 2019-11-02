Cowen Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.53.

QSR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. 1,573,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,950. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,128 shares of company stock worth $75,592,467 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after buying an additional 736,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,083,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

