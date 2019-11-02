CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

