Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.62. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $356.12 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

