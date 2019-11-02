Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $29.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura reduced their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Shares of PINS opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

