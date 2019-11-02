Credits Price Reaches $0.0807 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and $2.79 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,980,874 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, WazirX, Tidex, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

