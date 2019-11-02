Critical Analysis: American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) & Colony Credit Real Estate (OTCMKTS:CLNC)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT does not pay a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 16.09 -$168.50 million $0.70 20.66

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00

Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Colony Credit Real Estate -269.57% 1.74% 0.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

