Critical Analysis: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million 0.51 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.21 International Money Express $273.90 million 2.14 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -308.40

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25% International Money Express 0.56% 24.08% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50 International Money Express 0 1 5 0 2.83

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $7.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1,446.38%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than International Money Express.

Summary

International Money Express beats Waitr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

