Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 3.46. Cronos Group has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

