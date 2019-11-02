Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,268 shares of company stock worth $17,688 and have sold 30,745 shares worth $164,715. Insiders own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $528,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

