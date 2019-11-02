Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CW. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $140.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $1,281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,917 shares of company stock worth $3,629,690 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.