Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY19 guidance to $7.15-7.25 EPS.

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 386,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,239. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,917 shares of company stock worth $3,629,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

