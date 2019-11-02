Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.500-2.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $140.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,917 shares of company stock worth $3,629,690. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

