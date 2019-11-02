Cwm LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.59%.

In other Mplx news, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.