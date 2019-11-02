Cwm LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3,133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 115.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 327.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $473,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,066.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,314 shares of company stock valued at $664,749. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.