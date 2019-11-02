Cwm LLC Sells 961 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Finance Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $15.00 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

