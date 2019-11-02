CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of CYGIY opened at $22.43 on Friday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

About CYBERAGENT INC/ADR

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

