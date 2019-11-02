Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Daktronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of DAKT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 107,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,431. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,248,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,786,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 161,219 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 980,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

