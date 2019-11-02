DAO.Casino 24 Hour Volume Reaches $452.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $452.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005003 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.00 or 0.98160581 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

