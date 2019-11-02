Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 30,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,289. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.76. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

