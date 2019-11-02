Datum Trading Up 7.8% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. Datum has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $125,718.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.01406595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00119335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

