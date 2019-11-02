Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stake Trimmed by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $55.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 384,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

