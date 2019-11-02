David Sidney Wood Acquires 100 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Senior Officer David Sidney Wood acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$594.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,425,890.

ESSA Pharma Inc has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.36.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage development pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company is developing drugs, which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR).

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.