Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 752,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Insiders sold 609,677 shares of company stock worth $23,236,512 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,606,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,802,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

