Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

