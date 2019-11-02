Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DKL opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.95. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

