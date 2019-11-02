Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.01 ($56.98).

DHER stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, reaching €41.53 ($48.29). The company had a trading volume of 590,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.99 and its 200 day moving average is €41.12. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

