Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.01 ($56.98).

ETR DHER opened at €41.53 ($48.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.12. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52-week high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

