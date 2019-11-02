Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.77

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 1031248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

DLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.